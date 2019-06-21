Dr. Heather Skeens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skeens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Skeens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Skeens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Pleasant Valley Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Skeens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Francis Hospital333 Laidley St, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 344-0186
- 2 830 Broad St, Summersville, WV 26651 Directions (304) 721-4003
-
3
Wvcccoe300 Technology Dr, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 721-4003
-
4
Hospitalist Medicine Physicians of Charleston Pllc501 Summers St, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 343-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Pleasant Valley Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skeens?
Great, I was a patient of Dr. Skeens for 3 years after complications from LASIK surgery in another state. She was always kind and careful to explain every step of treatment. I would highly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Heather Skeens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770520439
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skeens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skeens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skeens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skeens works at
Dr. Skeens has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skeens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Skeens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skeens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skeens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skeens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.