Dr. Heather Skeens, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heather Skeens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Pleasant Valley Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Skeens works at Charleston Heart Clinic in Charleston, WV with other offices in Summersville, WV and South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Francis Hospital
    333 Laidley St, Charleston, WV 25301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 344-0186
    830 Broad St, Summersville, WV 26651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 721-4003
    Wvcccoe
    300 Technology Dr, South Charleston, WV 25309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 721-4003
    Hospitalist Medicine Physicians of Charleston Pllc
    501 Summers St, Charleston, WV 25301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 343-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Heather Skeens, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1770520439
    Education & Certifications

    • Marshall University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Skeens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skeens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skeens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skeens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skeens has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skeens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Skeens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skeens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skeens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skeens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

