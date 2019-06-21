Overview

Dr. Heather Skeens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, Pleasant Valley Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Skeens works at Charleston Heart Clinic in Charleston, WV with other offices in Summersville, WV and South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.