Dr. Heather Skanes, MD
Dr. Heather Skanes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Oasis Women's Health, LLC401 Tuscaloosa Ave SW Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 291-3058Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
How was your appointment with Dr. Skanes?
Very personable and hands on. She listens to all of my concerns and takes action. She takes notes and actually follows up about what's going on. Love her and her staff.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Morehouse SOM/Grady Meml Hosp
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Washington University In St. Louis
Dr. Skanes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skanes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skanes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Skanes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skanes.
