Dr. Heather Sine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Sine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Sine works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Women's Care10313 Georgia Ave Ste 202, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-9101
-
2
Capital Women's Care15225 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 681-9101
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and competent.
About Dr. Heather Sine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sine works at
Dr. Sine has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sine.
