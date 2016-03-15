Dr. Heather Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Simpson, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Simpson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and UAB Hospital.
Dr. Simpson works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- 2 162 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simpson?
She is strong, compassionate and straight forward! Told us what was going on and pointed to the direction to take. We took it and the rest is healthy history! Liver Transplant!!!
About Dr. Heather Simpson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1316069420
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- UAB Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Simpson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.