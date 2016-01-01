Overview

Dr. Heather Shelton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Shelton works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT DUTIES ON in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Lebanon, IN and Zionsville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.