Super Profile

Dr. Heather Shearer, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heather Shearer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Shearer works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8214

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Heather Shearer, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • Female
    • 1972573079
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Shearer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shearer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shearer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shearer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shearer works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Shearer’s profile.

    Dr. Shearer has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shearer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shearer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shearer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shearer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shearer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

