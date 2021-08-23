Dr. Heather Seith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Seith, MD
Dr. Heather Seith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.
Specialty Retina Center LLC9325 Glades Rd Ste 105, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 226-4922Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Glades Imaging Center LLC1200 S Main St Ste 103, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Directions (561) 226-4922
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I like her a lot, but not the Boynton facility she's connected to 1 day a week. Will try Boca location.
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Creole
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Yale University
Dr. Seith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seith has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seith speaks Creole.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.