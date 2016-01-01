Dr. Schweizer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heather Schweizer, DO
Overview
Dr. Heather Schweizer, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Ocala, FL.
Dr. Schweizer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ocala Health Neurosurgical Group1725 SE 28th Loop Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 629-1743
-
2
Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc600 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 751-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schweizer?
About Dr. Heather Schweizer, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1285970541
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schweizer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schweizer works at
Dr. Schweizer has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schweizer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schweizer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schweizer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schweizer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schweizer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.