Dr. Heather Samuelson, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (6)
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heather Samuelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmetto, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Samuelson works at North Manatee Health Center in Palmetto, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Manatee Pharmacy
    5600 Bayshore Rd, Palmetto, FL 34221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 721-2020
    Craig A. Trigueiro MD PA
    4805 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 753-7843
    Champaign Dental Group
    1312 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 708-8713
    Mcr Health Service
    919 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 751-8100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Overweight
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Overweight
Diabetes Type 2

  View other providers who treat Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Hyperlipidemia
Obesity
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 07, 2020
    Knowledgeable kind professional thorough. I was comfortable interacting w her.
    Laura J Bakken — May 07, 2020
    About Dr. Heather Samuelson, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710270426
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samuelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

