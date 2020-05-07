Dr. Samuelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Samuelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Samuelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palmetto, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
North Manatee Pharmacy5600 Bayshore Rd, Palmetto, FL 34221 Directions (941) 721-2020
Craig A. Trigueiro MD PA4805 26th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Directions (941) 753-7843
Champaign Dental Group1312 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 708-8713
Mcr Health Service919 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 751-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable kind professional thorough. I was comfortable interacting w her.
About Dr. Heather Samuelson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuelson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.