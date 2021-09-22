Overview

Dr. Heather Romero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Romero works at Mercy Health Physician Partners in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.