Dr. Heather Roberts, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with LAC + USC Medical Center.
Christine Choi Kim, MD11500 W Olympic Blvd Ste 480, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 477-4727
Roberts Heather MD Amc11600 Wilshire Blvd Ste 408, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 477-4727
Hospital Affiliations
- LAC + USC Medical Center
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- American Academy of Dermatology
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Rutgers University
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
