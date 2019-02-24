Overview

Dr. Heather Riggs, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Fayette Regional Health System, Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Riggs works at KETTERING CANCER CENTER in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.