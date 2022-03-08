Dr. Richmond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Richmond, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Richmond, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
Clear Dermatology Professional Limited Liability Company17756 Katy Fwy Ste G1, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 772-3330
Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2720, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 900-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Heritage
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Richmond is an outstanding Dermatologist!. She is highly knowledgeable and has such skill and wisdom. She has a wonderful bed side manner and has helped me with many skin issues over the years. She has also helped me feel much better about how I look especially after having such a complex medical history. I look and feel so much better! Highly recommend her and her wonderful staff.
About Dr. Heather Richmond, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
- Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr/UCLA
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Yale University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richmond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richmond has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richmond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richmond speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Richmond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richmond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.