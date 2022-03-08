See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Overview

Dr. Heather Richmond, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.

Dr. Richmond works at Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clear Dermatology Professional Limited Liability Company
    17756 Katy Fwy Ste G1, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 772-3330
  2. 2
    Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2720, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 900-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Heritage
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 08, 2022
    Dr Richmond is an outstanding Dermatologist!. She is highly knowledgeable and has such skill and wisdom. She has a wonderful bed side manner and has helped me with many skin issues over the years. She has also helped me feel much better about how I look especially after having such a complex medical history. I look and feel so much better! Highly recommend her and her wonderful staff.
    Rachel Brownhill — Mar 08, 2022
    About Dr. Heather Richmond, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497051023
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Cedar-Sinai Med Ctr/UCLA
    Medical Education
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richmond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richmond works at Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Richmond’s profile.

    Dr. Richmond has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richmond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Richmond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richmond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

