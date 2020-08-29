Dr. Heather Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Pena, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Pena, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dr. Pena works at
Locations
-
1
Cotton Oneil Asbury Drive Clinic2902 SW Asbury Dr, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 368-0708
-
2
Stormont Vail Outpatient Surgery2660 SW 3rd St Ste 2, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 368-0708
-
3
Center for Advanced Gynecology Revocable Trust823 SW Mulvane St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-9591
-
4
Stormont Vail Hospital1500 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 354-9591Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pena?
I took my elderly Mother to see Dr. Pena for tingling and loss of strength in both hands, right hand worse than left. Dr. Pena could not have been any sweeter or knowledgeable!! She explained that she could release the pinched nerve (carpal tunnel) and possibly increase some of her strength and hopefully have a lot less tingling. After a few months my Mom is grateful for Dr. Heather and is much better! She is a very patient, caring, sweet and knowledgeable surgeon & would highly recommend to others.
About Dr. Heather Pena, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1750642450
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena works at
Dr. Pena has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pena has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.