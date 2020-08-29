See All Plastic Surgeons in Topeka, KS
Overview

Dr. Heather Pena, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.

Dr. Pena works at Marc R Baraban MD in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cotton Oneil Asbury Drive Clinic
    2902 SW Asbury Dr, Topeka, KS 66614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 368-0708
    Stormont Vail Outpatient Surgery
    2660 SW 3rd St Ste 2, Topeka, KS 66606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 368-0708
    Center for Advanced Gynecology Revocable Trust
    823 SW Mulvane St, Topeka, KS 66606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 354-9591
    Stormont Vail Hospital
    1500 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 354-9591
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stormont Vail Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rhinoseptoplasty
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 29, 2020
    I took my elderly Mother to see Dr. Pena for tingling and loss of strength in both hands, right hand worse than left. Dr. Pena could not have been any sweeter or knowledgeable!! She explained that she could release the pinched nerve (carpal tunnel) and possibly increase some of her strength and hopefully have a lot less tingling. After a few months my Mom is grateful for Dr. Heather and is much better! She is a very patient, caring, sweet and knowledgeable surgeon & would highly recommend to others.
    JB — Aug 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Heather Pena, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750642450
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pena has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pena has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

