Dr. Heather Osborn-Heaford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborn-Heaford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Osborn-Heaford, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Osborn-Heaford, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.
Dr. Osborn-Heaford works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
-
2
Spectrum Health Reed City Campus225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions
-
3
Spectrum Health Medical Group80 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 DirectionsThursday7:45am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osborn-Heaford?
Extremely knowledgeable about all aspects of my illness, medications to treat and maintain, and always courteous, kind, caring and these things count a great deal in selecting a provider. I strongly feel that she as gone above and beyond what was expected and that is a very welcome change from a whole of doctors. God Bless, Dr.
About Dr. Heather Osborn-Heaford, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1710197355
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborn-Heaford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborn-Heaford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Osborn-Heaford using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Osborn-Heaford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborn-Heaford works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborn-Heaford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborn-Heaford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborn-Heaford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborn-Heaford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.