Dr. Heather Nesti, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (972)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Heather Nesti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dr. Nesti works at Chesapeake Eye Care & Laser Center in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Chesapeake Eye Care & Laser Center PC
    2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 320, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 571-8733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Avesis
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Davis Vision
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 972 ratings
    Patient Ratings (972)
    5 Star
    (849)
    4 Star
    (82)
    3 Star
    (22)
    2 Star
    (11)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 21, 2020
    Very knowledgeable and personable. Discussed my condition very well and fully explained the path forward. Highly recommend.
    Bruce — May 21, 2020
    About Dr. Heather Nesti, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790733954
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hospital-Clinical Glaucoma Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital Ophthalmology Residency
    Internship
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Delaware
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Nesti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nesti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nesti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nesti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nesti works at Chesapeake Eye Care & Laser Center in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Nesti’s profile.

    972 patients have reviewed Dr. Nesti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nesti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nesti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nesti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

