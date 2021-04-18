See All Podiatric Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Heather Morse, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
Dr. Heather Morse, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Morse works at Northside Podiatry in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Northside Podiatry
    5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 843-0090

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 18, 2021
    Dr Morse performed surgery - Dec 31, 2020: Bunion and 2 toes. The goal was to be back on my foot in 3 months. All of that was accomplished based on a successful surgery and great direction with very attentive follow up. The staff at Northside Podiatry is also top tier-they are all very attentive and tuned in to their patients.
    Lynn Rossman Lanier — Apr 18, 2021
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English
    • 1689676439
    • Detroit Gen Hosp
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    • Auburn University
    • Foot Surgery
    Dr. Heather Morse, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morse has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

