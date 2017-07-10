Dr. Heather Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Morrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Morrison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Amberwell Hiawatha and Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dr. Morrison works at
Locations
Lincoln Center Obgyn PA800 SW Lincoln St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 233-5101
Laboratory Corporation of America2830 Sw Urish Rd, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 273-4010
Amberwell Hiawatha300 Utah St, Hiawatha, KS 66434 Directions (785) 742-6471
Hospital Affiliations
- Amberwell Hiawatha
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Morrison was my gynecologist for my first baby, she was exceptionally good. Clarified all my doubts, was very friendly, spent enough time to explain me all the questions I had. She had built my confidence whenever I were stressed out.
About Dr. Heather Morrison, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison works at
Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morrison speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.