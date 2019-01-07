Overview

Dr. Heather McKee, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. McKee works at UC Health in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.