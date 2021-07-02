Overview

Dr. Heather McGuire, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.



Dr. McGuire works at VCMC Orthopedic Clinic in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.