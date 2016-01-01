Dr. McCown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather McCown, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather McCown, MD is a dermatologist in Florence, SC. She currently practices at Carolinas Dermatology Group and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. McCown is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Carolinas Dermatology Group1929A MOUNTAIN LAUREL CT, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (843) 407-2030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Heather McCown, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1932149549
Education & Certifications
- MUSC
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
