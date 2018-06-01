Dr. Heather Luing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Luing, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Luing, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 150 Southpark Blvd Ste 208, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 217-4602
-
2
First Coast Integrative Psychiatry304 Kingsley Lake Dr Ste 601, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 217-4602
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luing?
She is very concerned for me as a patient and tells what i need to hear and not what i want to hear. I highly recommend her if you are looking to get better and not just another pill pusher.
About Dr. Heather Luing, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English
- 1952477366
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine and Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luing has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luing accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Luing. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.