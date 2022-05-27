Overview

Dr. Heather Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from The Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at BJC Medical Group Women's Health Care in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

