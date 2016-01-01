Overview

Dr. Heather Longin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Longin works at Sanger Heart/Vascular Institute in Monroe, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.