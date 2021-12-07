Dr. Heather Loesch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loesch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Loesch, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Loesch, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine.
Dr. Loesch works at
Locations
Coastal Dermatology & Surgery Center PA2504 Delaney Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 343-0626
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Heather Loesch, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1508886821
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loesch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loesch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loesch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loesch has seen patients for Dry Skin, Warts, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loesch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Loesch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loesch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loesch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loesch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.