Dr. Heather Loesch, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine.



Dr. Loesch works at Coastal Dermatology/Surgery Ctr in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Warts, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.