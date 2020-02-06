Dr. Heather Little, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Little, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Little, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Children's Hospital Of Michigan.
Dr. Little works at
Locations
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Children's Hospital Of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First visit she spent over an hour listening to my daughter and asking questions about her concussion and headaches. Follow up visits are good. Love the staff at her office. Wait time is minimal in waiting room and patient room. Very long wait to make an appointee-usually at least a month but they are great about refilling prescriptions without a visit.
About Dr. Heather Little, DO
- Pediatric Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1619293818
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Michigan
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Michigan State University
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
