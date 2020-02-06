See All Pediatric Neurologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Heather Little, DO

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heather Little, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Children's Hospital Of Michigan.

Dr. Little works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farmington Hills Office
    28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 553-0010
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Children's Hospital Of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 06, 2020
    First visit she spent over an hour listening to my daughter and asking questions about her concussion and headaches. Follow up visits are good. Love the staff at her office. Wait time is minimal in waiting room and patient room. Very long wait to make an appointee-usually at least a month but they are great about refilling prescriptions without a visit.
    Photo: Dr. Heather Little, DO
    About Dr. Heather Little, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619293818
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital of Michigan
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Little, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Little has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Little works at Michigan Institute For Neurological Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Little’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

