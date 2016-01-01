Overview

Dr. Heather Linn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.



Dr. Linn works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.