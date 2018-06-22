Dr. Lefkowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Lefkowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Lefkowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell Campus
Dr. Lefkowitz works at
Locations
Nephrology Group111 Northfield Ave Ste 311, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-2103
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I cant say enough about this group and in particular Dr. Lefkowitz. I m a transplant patient and go for regular 2 month office visits. She is thorough with a great bedside manner and always spends as much time as needed and never feel rushed. I also think the staff is excellent and I have been a patient with this group since 1997.
About Dr. Heather Lefkowitz, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1659346518
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Cornell Campus
- New York Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lefkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefkowitz has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
