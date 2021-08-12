Overview

Dr. Heather Lee, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Cornelius Pobens, MD, PLLC in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Epilepsy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.