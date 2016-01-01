Dr. Heather Laughridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laughridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Laughridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Laughridge, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Laughridge works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Huntersville13815 Professional Center Dr Ste 100, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 908-2350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laughridge?
About Dr. Heather Laughridge, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1467748426
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laughridge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laughridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laughridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laughridge works at
Dr. Laughridge has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laughridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laughridge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laughridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laughridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laughridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.