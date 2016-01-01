Overview

Dr. Heather Laughridge, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Laughridge works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.