Dr. Heather Lake, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Lake, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Lake, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lake works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
OhioHealth Arthritis & Osteoporosis Physicians303 E Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 788-5000
-
2
OhioHealth Arthritis & Osteoporosis Physicians285 E State St Ste 620, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-9380
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lake?
I have painful arthritis . She successfully pinpointed my trigger points. She is knowledgeable about new treatments.
About Dr. Heather Lake, DO
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1295857043
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Mount Clemens General Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lake works at
Dr. Lake has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.