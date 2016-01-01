Overview

Dr. Heather Laguardia, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Arkansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Laguardia works at Memorial Division of Kidney Transplant in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.