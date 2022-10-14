Dr. Kurera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Kurera, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Kurera, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Upland, CA.
Dr. Kurera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mental Wellness Partners820 N Mountain Ave Ste 215, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (626) 299-4532
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurera?
Step by step, milestones have been achieved for me under the skillful guidance of Doctor Kurera. Because of this, it has been a surprisingly positive past few years for my health.
About Dr. Heather Kurera, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1144228396
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurera accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurera works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.