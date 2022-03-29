Dr. Heather Kramm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Kramm, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Kramm, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Kramm works at
Locations
Seattle Arthritis Clinic10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 250, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr.Kramm on March 1, was amazing. I have been seeking a diagnosis of various conditions, associated with multiple autoimmune disorders for over 4 years. The physicians I visited prior to Dr. Kramm, all provided me good information with regards to relieving my symptoms. However, Dr. Kramm was the first doctor to spend over 40 minutes looking up and diagnosing my prior lab results (blood panels etc.,) and authoritatively providing me with a diagnosis and a series of future tests and steps I needed to take. She was exceptionally kind and patient with me; she explained everything in a way I could understand. I couldn’t be more thankful and grateful. I would sing the praises of Dr. Kramm and the University of Washington, Montlake to everyone I know. My visit with Dr. Kramm, greatly exceeded my expectations…she put me on the path to managing my workup.
About Dr. Heather Kramm, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770548158
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Rheumatology
Dr. Kramm works at
