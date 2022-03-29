See All Rheumatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Heather Kramm, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heather Kramm, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Kramm works at The Seattle Arthritis Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seattle Arthritis Clinic
    10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 250, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Osteopenia

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
C.Guerrero — Mar 29, 2022
About Dr. Heather Kramm, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1770548158
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Miami
Board Certifications
  • Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Heather Kramm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kramm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kramm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kramm works at The Seattle Arthritis Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kramm’s profile.

Dr. Kramm has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramm.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

