Overview

Dr. Heather Klingeman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM), Medical education and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Klingeman works at SHMG Diabetes & Endocrinology - Grand Rapids in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.