Dr. Heather Klavan, MD

Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heather Klavan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Klavan works at Concorde Medical Group Gastroenterology and Rheumatology at East 30th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Office
    232 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016 (212) 889-5544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Diarrhea
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Diarrhea
Constipation

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hemorrhoids
Indigestion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lactose Intolerance
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin D Deficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gastroparesis
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Heather Klavan, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619243599
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
