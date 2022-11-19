Dr. Heather King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather King, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.
Locations
Austin901 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 421-4111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr King has been in my corner since I was first diagnosed. She has explained everything and made sure I fully understand all the procedures. She is caring and compassionate. I would definitely recommend her to anyone needing a breast surgeon.
About Dr. Heather King, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- General Surgery
