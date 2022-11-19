See All General Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Heather King, MD

Breast Surgery
4.8 (61)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heather King, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. King works at Texas Breast Specialists in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin
    901 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 421-4111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Radical Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Dr King has been in my corner since I was first diagnosed. She has explained everything and made sure I fully understand all the procedures. She is caring and compassionate. I would definitely recommend her to anyone needing a breast surgeon.
    — Nov 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Heather King, MD
    About Dr. Heather King, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992952659
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King works at Texas Breast Specialists in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. King’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

