Dr. Heather Janney, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heather Janney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.

Dr. Janney works at Podiatry Associates in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Columbia
    5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 440, Columbia, MD 21045 (410) 730-0970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard County General Hospital
  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Fracture
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Stress Fracture of Foot
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Apr 01, 2016
    Dr Janney was in my opinion an EXCEPTIONAL doctor - she was compassionate, sensitive, caring, friendly and her doctor bed-side maker was very professional. If you are looking for a professional podiatrist that you know will take good care of your medical condition of your feet, Dr Heather Janney is your doctor - You will not be disappointed - Guaranteed !!!!
    COLIN COPE in Ellicott City, MD — Apr 01, 2016
    About Dr. Heather Janney, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831453695
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Janney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janney works at Podiatry Associates in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Janney’s profile.

    Dr. Janney has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Janney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

