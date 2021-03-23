Dr. Heather Hurlburt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurlburt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Hurlburt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Hurlburt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Hurlburt works at
Locations
-
1
Kent County Memorial Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 681-4996
-
2
Boston Office75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Bay Tower Nursing Center Inc101 Plain St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 681-4996
-
4
Pappas Physical Therapy of Warwick LLC2191 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 732-3066
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurlburt?
I have had many experiences with Dr. Hurlburt and would highly recommend her. I find her very easy to talk to and she takes the time to listen. On a few occasions she referred me to a Boston physician that could do a surgical procedure that was being done in RI.
About Dr. Heather Hurlburt, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932278322
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurlburt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurlburt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurlburt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurlburt works at
Dr. Hurlburt has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurlburt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurlburt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurlburt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurlburt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurlburt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.