Dr. Heather Hughes, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heather Hughes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.

Dr. Hughes works at SHARMA PURNIMA MD OFFICE in Hemet, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Location

    Larry C Hughes MD
    4020 W Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 925-9565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hemet Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Jun 01, 2022
    This is a Dr that listens to you, explains stuff to and takes the time to understand your concerns.
    Tom — Jun 01, 2022
    About Dr. Heather Hughes, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255328886
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hughes works at SHARMA PURNIMA MD OFFICE in Hemet, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hughes’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.