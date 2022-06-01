Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Hughes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.
Dr. Hughes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Larry C Hughes MD4020 W Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92545 Directions (951) 925-9565
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
This is a Dr that listens to you, explains stuff to and takes the time to understand your concerns.
About Dr. Heather Hughes, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1255328886
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.