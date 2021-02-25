Overview

Dr. Heather Holden, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Holden works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.