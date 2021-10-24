Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Higgins, DO
Overview
Dr. Heather Higgins, DO is a Dermatologist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Higgins works at
Locations
Cataloochee Dental Asheville900 Hendersonville Rd Ste 107, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 222-7022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higgins?
Delightful ! Very co~operative and efficient !
About Dr. Heather Higgins, DO
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1255542825
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.