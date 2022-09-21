Overview

Dr. Heather Herrema, DO is a Neurology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Herrema works at Central Neurology in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Difficulty With Walking and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.