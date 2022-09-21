Dr. Heather Herrema, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Herrema, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heather Herrema, DO is a Neurology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Herrema works at
Locations
Central Neurology2201 Central Ave # 200, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 914-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herrema was extremely concerned about my condition, very thorough in finding out what I am going through. And also very polite, made me feel comfortable in what was a very stressful event for me.
About Dr. Heather Herrema, DO
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1730312943
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Botsford General Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
