Dr. Heather Herbolsheimer, DO
Overview
Dr. Heather Herbolsheimer, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
Locations
Lake Barrington Women's Health22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 111, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-2320
Gupta Medical Clinic Ltd284 Memorial Ct Ste B, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 893-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Herbolsheimer for years. I have always been treated great. I would recommend her.
About Dr. Heather Herbolsheimer, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1669495743
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herbolsheimer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbolsheimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herbolsheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herbolsheimer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herbolsheimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbolsheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbolsheimer.
