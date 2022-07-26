Dr. Henig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heather Henig, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Henig, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 615 Emancipation Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 479-7075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I don't know what my family would do without Dr. Henig. She has spent so much time working to help my 7 year old son and I can tell she truly cares. She is a psychiatrist that goes above and beyond.
About Dr. Heather Henig, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
