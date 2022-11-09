Overview

Dr. Heather Hedstrom, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.



Dr. Hedstrom works at Tim Smith, MD in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.