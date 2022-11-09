Dr. Heather Hedstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Hedstrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Hedstrom, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Locations
Panama City Neurosurgery100 Doctors Dr Ste B, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 331-9898Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hedstrom is the best! I've been in pain for 10 years from multiple deployments with the military and nothing was ever done to fix this by the service. I came to see Dr. Hedstrom and after getting an MRI done, she recommended surgery to fix me, and I wish I saw her 10 years ago! She made me able to stand up straight and walk without a limp again. I can't thank Dr. Hedstrom enough for what she has done for me and the pain. If you are in pain, go see her.
About Dr. Heather Hedstrom, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114190469
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Indiana University|Indiana University / School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hedstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hedstrom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hedstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hedstrom has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hedstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hedstrom speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedstrom.
