Dr. Heather Hartman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heather Hartman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Hartman works at Allergy & Asthma Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati Allergy Associates
    5757 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-6006
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:45pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:45pm
  2. 2
    Cincinnati Allergy Associates LLC
    10495 Montgomery Rd Ste 24, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-6006
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:45pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Penicillin Allergy
Angioedema
Asthma
Penicillin Allergy
Angioedema

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 22, 2022
    Dr. Hartman is wonderful. She listens. She is a good combination of common sense & science! I’ve recommended her to 2 coworkers and both are pleased!
    Mendy — Aug 22, 2022
    About Dr. Heather Hartman, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558504118
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Hartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

