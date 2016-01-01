See All Ophthalmologists in Tupelo, MS
Dr. Heather Hancock, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Heather Hancock, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.

Dr. Hancock works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Obstetrics & Gynecolgy Clinic of Nm PA
    606 BRUNSON DR, Tupelo, MS 38801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 446-6607

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Mississippi Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Heather Hancock, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821120072
    Education & Certifications

    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Hancock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hancock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hancock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hancock works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Dr. Hancock’s profile.

    Dr. Hancock has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hancock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hancock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hancock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hancock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hancock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

