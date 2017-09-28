See All Psychiatrists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Heather Hall, MD

Psychiatry
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heather Hall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Hall works at Mindful Health Solutions in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mindful Health Solutions
    350 University Ave Ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 932-0380
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Medics Choice Home Health Sacramento
    9245 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 509-7158

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 28, 2017
    I absolutely love her candid advice and continued patience. She isn't a medicine pusher and works with you to solve issues for once and for all. Sympathetic yet tough love. Absolutely recommend.
    North Highlands, CA — Sep 28, 2017
    About Dr. Heather Hall, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407886989
    Education & Certifications

    • Institute of the Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heather Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

