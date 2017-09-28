Dr. Heather Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Hall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences.
Mindful Health Solutions350 University Ave Ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 932-0380Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Medics Choice Home Health Sacramento9245 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 509-7158
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I absolutely love her candid advice and continued patience. She isn’t a medicine pusher and works with you to solve issues for once and for all. Sympathetic yet tough love. Absolutely recommend.
- Institute of the Pennsylvania Hospital
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
