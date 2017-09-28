Overview

Dr. Heather Hall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences.



Dr. Hall works at Mindful Health Solutions in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.