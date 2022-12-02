Dr. Heather Haley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Haley, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Haley, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from The University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham - M.D..
Locations
Haley Dermatology202 Rock Creek Pkwy, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-3844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Haley & staff for 7 years. They are awesome.
About Dr. Heather Haley, MD
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1063493716
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - University of Alabama in Birmingham
- The University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham - M.D.
- University of Alabama - BS in Microbiology
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haley accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Haley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haley.
